India, UK experts to collaborate on new virtual hub to distribute vaccines, says Raab India News

NEW DELHI: Experts from India and the UK will collaborate through a new virtual hub to distribute vaccines for Covid-19 and other deadly viruses, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

Raab called on Prime Minister Modi to speak today about India and the UK working together for the good and the launch of the pioneering new vaccine center, which will share best practices for regulation and clinical trials, and further promote the innovation, according to a UK press release. High Commission in India.

The new center will allow British and Indian experts to share knowledge on clinical trials and regulatory approvals and bring vaccines to the people who need them most in a safe and energy efficient way, and will protect the UK and India by enhancing cooperation in the development and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

“This partnership between the Serum Institute and the University of Oxford demonstrates the best of the UK-India relationship: a vaccine developed in the UK and manufactured in India; bringing our brightest minds together to save lives as a force global for good, “he said.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), based in Pune, is set to produce more than 1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, thus that facilitates and lowers its production, storage and distribution throughout the world. Millions of doses made by IBS will be distributed to the world’s poorest people through the global COVAX initiative, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

“A global pandemic requires a global solution. Scientific cooperation has made progress on coronavirus vaccines at a record pace and the UK-India Vaccine Center will now build on these innovations to end this crisis and protect us all against future pandemics, “Raab said.

According to the British High Commission, India supplies more than 50 percent of the world’s vaccines and 25 percent of the generic drugs from the National Health Service (NHS). Closer cooperation between the UK and India on drug and vaccine approval will ensure rapid access for the UK to pharmaceuticals produced in India and will help safeguard future supplies to the NHS.

During his visit with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, the UK Foreign Secretary signaled his ambition for a closer relationship between the UK and India as part of a wider UK focus on partnerships in the region of the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders also spoke about a 10-year roadmap heralding a new era for the UK and India with an ambitious plan for an Enhanced Trade Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi called the interaction with Raab “excellent”, adding that he expected Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the Republic Day ceremony next year as the main guest.

The British High Commission further reported that Raab also met with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and agreed to work together on mutual recognition of academic qualifications, starting with master’s degrees, over the next year.

Raab also welcomed the signing of a new agreement between the University of Edinburgh and Gujarat to open a new biotechnology university in the state by July 2021, marking the first foreign university collaboration of its kind in India.

On Tuesday, he also met with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, where the two discussed opportunities in a post-Covid post-Brexit world for a stronger partnership between India and the UK.

