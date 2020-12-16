‘Hour of Pain’: Rahul Gandhi mourns Baba Ram Singh’s death and criticizes Modi government for plight of farmers

India

Updated: December 16, 2020 9:55 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the death of Sant Baba Ram Singh, a 65-year-old Sikh protester, who shot himself on the Kundli border and died at the scene of the protest on Wednesday. “Seeing the plight of farmers, Sant Baba Ram Singh ji from Karnal committed suicide on the Kundli border. I offer my condolences and tribute in this hour of pain, ”Gandhi tweeted, adding that many farmers have sacrificed their lives.

“The brutality of the Modi government has crossed all limits,” Rahul tweeted, urging the government to avoid its stubbornness and immediately withdraw the “anti-farm” laws.

The priest used to head a Gurdwara in Karnal.

“Farmers are suffering. They are protesting on the roads for their rights, which is the cause of extreme pain. The government is not doing justice, which is cruelty. It is a sin to endure persecution and also a sin to oppress. Some have defended farmers’ rights and against cruelty. People have returned their awards to show protest. I am committing suicide against the cruelty of the government. This is a voice against cruelty and a voice for farmers, ”he wrote in a note.