‘Great Potential of India-UK Partnership Discussed’ – Prime Minister Modi Meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday on the penultimate day of the latter’s four-day visit to India. On Twitter after the meeting, Prime Minister Modi posted that he discussed with Raab the “vast potential” of the India-UK partnership in a post-Covid and post-Brexit world, adding that he looks forward to the visit of British Prime Minister Boris. Johnson. to India next month as the main guest of the Republic Day celebrations.

“Excellent meeting with Dominic Raab, UK Secretary of State. He discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID and post-Brexit world. We look forward to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit next month as the main guest at our Republic Day celebrations, ”tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The prime minister had invited his British counterpart to be the main Republic Day guest in a telephone conversation on November 27. The visit was confirmed by Downing Street on Tuesday.

Raab’s visit to India comes at a time when mass protests by farmers are taking place on the outskirts of Delhi against three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September. The protests have made international news, with members of the Indian diaspora and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and various members of his administration expressing support for protesting farmers.

At least three dozen British MPs, led by Labor MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who is also a Sikh, had previously requested an “urgent” meeting with Raab, as well as updates on statements, if any, that the Foreign Office could have done with India on the matter.

In an interview with the India Today news channel, the British Foreign Secretary said that the UK is of the opinion that “decisions on reforms in India’s agricultural sector should be made by the Indian government and people.”