India Top Headlines

Forming a new committee there is no solution: protesting the peasant leaders at the suggestion of SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers unions protesting Wednesday said that constituting a new panel to break the deadlock on the three new farm laws, as indicated by the Supreme Court, is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the laws.

They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before Parliament enacted the laws.

His claims came after the Supreme Court indicated earlier in the day that it could form a panel with representatives of the government and farmers’ unions to resolve the deadlock.

Abhimanyu Kohar, leader of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, which is one of 40 farmers’ unions protesting, said they have already rejected a recent government offer to form such a panel.

“The creation of a new committee by the court is not a solution. We just want a complete repeal of the three agricultural laws. Previously, there were several rounds of talks between a group of central ministers and farmers’ unions, which was like a committee itself, “Kohar told PTI.

On Twitter, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who is also a member of ‘Sankyukt Kisan Morcha’, said: “The SC can and should decide on the constitutionality of the 3 agricultural laws. But it is not the judiciary to decide on the feasibility and convenience of these laws. That is between the farmers and their elected leaders. The negotiation supervised by SC would be the wrong path. ”

In another tweet, he said: “This amounts to reviving a proposal made by the government on December 1 that farmers’ organizations had unanimously rejected.”

The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha is a body that brings together 40 protesting farmers’ unions.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), which has been leading the unrest on the Tikri border, said a new committee would now make no sense.

“We will be on the new committee only after the government repeals the three laws for the first time. The government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before enacting the new agricultural laws. There will be no meaning to a new committee at this stage.” , BKU Said the secretary general of Ekta Ugrahan in Punjab, Sukhdev Singh.

However, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, said: “So far we have only seen media reports about the SC order. We want to first see an authentic copy of the order and then see what the government has to do. say. Only then can we comment on this. ”

Hours earlier, the Supreme Court indicated that it could form a committee with government representatives and farmers’ unions from across the country to resolve the deadlock.

The high court was hearing a series of requests seeking instructions for authorities to immediately remove farmers from the roads, saying that travelers are facing difficulties due to roadblocks and that the meetings could lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“His negotiations apparently have not worked. They are likely to fail. He is saying that he is willing to negotiate,” a bank headed by Chief Justice, SA Bobde, told Attorney General Tushar Mehta.

Mehta, who represents the Center, replied: “Yes, we are ready to talk to farmers.”

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s border points for the past 20 days in protest against the three laws that they claim will lead to the dismantling of the mandi system and the minimum price support mechanism, apprehensions the government has said they are out of place. .

On Tuesday, the leaders of the agitators farmers had said they would “make” the Center repeal the three new farm laws in a tightening of its position.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

Times of India