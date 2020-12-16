Farmers Protest: Tomar Thanks Farmers In Madhya Pradesh for Supporting Farm Laws

Opinion

As the farmers’ protest in and around Delhi entered the 21st on Wednesday with no end in sight from the stalemate, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar praised farmers in Madhya Pradesh for supporting agricultural laws against which farmers Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are agitating for fear of the corporatization of agriculture.

“When you try to deceive and agitate Punjab farmers in a corner of the nation, they gathered in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Ujjain and other places to support the agricultural laws of the Narendra Modi government. I thank you all, ”said the minister.

The minister had previously met with farmers from states such as Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, who extended their support for agricultural laws.

Opposing the Center to speak to other agricultural bodies about this contentious issue, a coordinating body of 40 farmers’ unions wrote to the Center on Wednesday asking it to halt the side talks.

In a letter addressed to Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Co-Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said that the Center should also stop “smearing” the ongoing protests taking place at various border points in Delhi against the three agricultural laws. .

Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan (Kisan) Union of Uttar Pradesh met with the Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday and presented a memorandum with suggestions on the laws and the Minimum Support Price. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) has also decided for now to end its protest, which was being held at the district level in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, a delegation of more than 100 farmers from Uttarakhand had also gathered in Tomar. However, the main protesters at the Singhu border in Delhi are unwilling to give in unless the Center agrees to repeal the laws.

