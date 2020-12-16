Farmers, government clash continues as talks in limbo on 21: all you need to know

Opinion

In a grim standoff with the government, thousands of farmers have continued their protest against three controversial farm laws for three weeks, even as northern India faces a cold snap. On Wednesday, protesting farmers said that the constitution of a new panel to break the deadlock on the three new farm laws is not a solution, as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislation.

The government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before Parliament enacted the laws, the union said.

These are the key developments on the 21st day of the protest:

– Unable to bear the ‘plight of farmers’, Sikh cleric is shot dead

A Sikh preacher who supported farmers’ agitation against the Center’s farm laws allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. A handwritten note in Punjabi, allegedly left by the deceased, says that he could not bear the “pain of the farmers.”

The note is being verified by the police.

– The Supreme Court seeks the response of the Center on the requests to expel protesting farmers from the borders of Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Center and others on a series of petitions calling for the expulsion of farmers who were camping on various roads near Delhi’s borders in protest against the three new agricultural laws: a compound bank by Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also indicated that the court can form a committee with representatives of the government and farmers’ unions from across the country to resolve the deadlock in the laws.

– Stop holding parallel talks with other farmers ‘organizations: protest against farmers’ unions to the government

A coordinating body of 40 farmers ‘unions protesting the new farm laws wrote to the Center on Wednesday, asking it to stop holding “side talks” with other farmers’ bodies about the contentious legislation.

In a letter addressed to the Co-Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Vivek Aggarwal, Morcha said the Center should also stop “smearing” the ongoing protests taking place at various border points in Delhi against the three agricultural laws. .

– Center being “stubborn” in the face of farmers’ turmoil: Delhi minister

The Center should give up its “ego” and “stubbornness” and accept the demands of farmers protesting against new agricultural laws on Delhi’s borders despite the cold, the city’s Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. .

Rai, also coordinator of the AAP’s Delhi unit, said that the government led by Arvind Kejriwal and his party strongly support the farmers and have been making certain arrangements for them during their protest.

– Enhanced security at the Chilla border

Security arrangements were strengthened at the Chilla border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday, as farmers union leaders threatened to completely block the key border crossing to push for the repeal of the Center’s new farm laws.

A senior police officer said that elaborate security measures already exist at the Chilla border. Multi-layered barricades, jersey barriers, and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order.

– Puri calls on protesting farmers to resume talks with the Center.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday asked protesting farmers to resume talks with the central government to discuss their “genuine” demands, saying this is not the time to remain “inflexible”.

“We are ready to have conversations with them (the farmers) to discuss their true demands. We are ready to find a solution to this problem, but it is necessary for the farmer brothers to join the conversations again and present their points face to face, ”he said.

– The agricultural laws row can be resolved in 5 minutes if PM intervenes: Sanjay Raut

The problems raised by the farmers’ unrest can be solved in five minutes if Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself intervenes, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday. Raut said the BJP-led NDA government should have a dialogue with farmers who are protesting for the past 21 days outside of Delhi demanding that the Center’s three new agricultural marketing laws be removed.

– Farmers protest against a planned opposition conspiracy: Gujarat BJP chief

The chairman of the BJP’s Gujarat unit, CR Paatil, alleged on Wednesday that the ongoing agitation by farmers on the Delhi borders was a planned conspiracy by opposition parties to create anarchy in the country and destabilize it.

Paatil, a BJP MP from Gujarat’s Navsari Lok Sabha constituency, said that Congress was in favor of these agricultural sector reforms when he was in power before 2014.

– In Tikri boder, widows, sisters, mothers of farmers join the protest

Several family members, including widows, mothers and sisters, of Punjab farmers who committed suicide due to rising debt, joined the protesters at the Tikri border on Wednesday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various Delhi border points, including Singhu and Tikri, for more than fifteen days demanding that the Center repeal three new agricultural laws.

– The Modi government works continuously for the benefits of farmers: Amit Shah

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi government works continuously for the interests of the country’s farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said that the Modi government has made another important decision and approved 3.5 billion rupee aid for sugarcane producers.

Shah expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this decision, which will benefit five crore of sugarcane farmers, their families and five lakhs of workers associated with the sector.