EC starts preparations for general elections scheduled for mid-2021 | India News

NEW DELHI: The Electoral Commission (EC) has started its preparations for five assembly elections to be held in April-May next year and two if its senior officials are scheduled to visit West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

While EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha will visit Tamil Nadu next week, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain will be in West Bengal in the coming days, sources said on Wednesday.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will expire between April and June next year.

A high-stakes political battle is expected in most states.

Times of India