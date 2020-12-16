ec-seeks-action-on-4-for-unaccounted-for-cash-during-2019-madhya-pradesh-assembly-elections

Opinion

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the director of elections of Madhya Pradesh to file a criminal case against four bureaucrats for their alleged role in the use of black money during the 2019 assembly elections in the state.

The bureaucrats include IPS officers Sushobhan Banerjee, Sanjay, and V Madhu Kumar and state police officer Arun Mishra. “(The) Commission deliberated on a report, received from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), hinting at its search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings on the extensive use of unaccounted for cash during the general election of 2019 in Madhya Pradesh, “said the EC. said.

“These entities / individuals are reported to have participated in unauthorized and unaccounted for cash contributions to individuals on behalf of a certain political party, which was reported to have been corroborated during searches against individuals by the Income Tax department under Section 132 of the Income Tax Law of 1961. .. “

The Commission has ordered the election director of Madhya Pradesh to initiate criminal proceedings before the Department of Economic Crimes. He has also asked the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary for a similar action against a state official. “It was a search and seizure operation carried out by the CBDT. The Commission has found actionable evidence in the report, ”said an EC official.

Banerjee reportedly received Rs25 lakh from Pratik Joshi, whose residence was raided by the income tax department last year. Joshi was known to be a close associate of Ashwani Sharma, a supposed power broker. They were allegedly in contact with Kamal Nath’s aide and former special service officer Pravin Kakkar. Kakkar is currently under investigation by the income tax department.

According to the CBDT report, Mane received Rs30 lakh, Mishra 7.5 crore and Kumar received more than 13 crore. Congress claimed that the seized money belonged to the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. On April 9, 2019, Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP was trying to pressure him. Congress MLA PC Sharma said: “The central government led by the BJP is misusing the central investigative agencies for a long time. But now the government has started to pressure ECI to work for the BJP. This is nothing more than a conspiracy against Congress. “