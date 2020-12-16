India Top Headlines

EC orders FIR against 3 IPS officers, others in case of “survey box” against Kamal Nath assistants | India News

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has asked the Executive Director of Madhya Pradesh to bring a criminal case against three IPS officials and others whose alleged role in the use of black money during the 2019 general elections came to light after the IT department raided close associates of former Prime Minister Kamal Nath.

The voting panel also called on the Union Home Secretary to initiate “appropriate departmental action” against IPS officers and also asked the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary to take “similar action” against a police service officer. state.

The electoral body said it was recommending action after “deliberating” on a report sent to it by the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) hinting at the “search operations of the Income Tax Department in Madhya Pradesh and its usage findings. extensive unaccounted for cash during the 2019 general election. ”

The CBDT is the administrative authority of the IT Department.

A statement by the EC said that the CBDT report informed the commission about certain entities and individuals who engaged in “unauthorized and unaccounted for cash contributions to individuals on behalf of a particular political party, which was reported to have been corroborated. during searches against persons by the tax department. ” ”

While the EC did not name the party, it has been widely reported that the CBDT report referred to the Congress party.

“The report specifically mentions cases of prima facie participation / nexus of public or government officials in unauthorized or unaccounted for cash transactions,” the statement said.

He said that the EC has ordered to send the copy of the CBDT report of October 28 “to the Electoral Director, Madhya Pradesh to file a criminal action before the designated authority, which is the economic crimes wing of Madhya Pradesh, against those interested by the violation according to the existing electoral laws and other pertinent laws “.

EC sources identified the three officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) as Sushovan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, V Madhu Kumar and the agent from the state police service as Arun Mishra.

The tax department had carried out raids at 52 locations in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in April last year and among those registered were former Nath Special Service Officer (OSD) Pravin Kakkar, Rajendra Miglani Advisor Ashwani Sharma , executives linked to that of his brother-in-law. Moser Baer company, a company of his nephew Ratul Puri and others.

The CBDT, on April 8 last year, had said in a statement that tax detectives recovered 14.6 million rupees in “unaccounted for” cash and seized diaries and computer files of suspicious payments after the raids.

He said the department detected a suspicious Rs 20 million cash trail allegedly transferred to the “headquarters of a major political party in Delhi.”

“Searches in Madhya Pradesh have detected a widespread and well-organized uproar of unaccounted for cash collection of approximately Rs 281 million through various people in different walks of life, including business, politics and public service.”

“A portion of the cash was also transferred to the headquarters of a major political party in Delhi, including some 20 million rupees, which was recently transferred via hawala to the political party headquarters from the residence of a senior official in Tughlak Road, New Delhi, ”the CBDT had said.

While the CBDT had not identified the political party or top official, Nath had previously said that the action against his aides was politically motivated.

Times of India