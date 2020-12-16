“ Do you know anything about agriculture? ”: MP CM criticizes Rahul Gandhi amidst uproar

Opinion

Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi over ongoing farmer protests against new farm laws, adding that people working against the country’s interests have entered the turmoil.

Gandhi, who has been a strong critic of the three new laws passed by Parliament in September, has targeted the government led by Narendra Modi on several occasions. On Wednesday, he criticized the Center for the death of a Sikh priest named Sant Baba Ram Singh who shot himself at the Kundli border, which is a place of protest. Gandhi said the brutality of the Modi government had crossed all boundaries and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the agricultural laws.

Does Rahul Gandhi know anything about agriculture? … You don’t know if the jaggery is made from sugar cane or comes out of a machine … People working against the interests of the nation have entered the agitation of farmers: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a meeting in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/mmuP7xO9aA – ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Chouhan, while addressing a farmers’ meeting in Jabalpur, said, “Does Rahul Gandhi know anything about agriculture? … He doesn’t know if the jaggery is made from sugar cane or comes out of a machine … people working against the interests of the nation have entered the farmers’ agitation. ”A large number of farmers from various districts of the Jabalpur division had participated in the meeting.

Chouhan announced that insurance claims worth Rs 1.6 billion arising from crop failure will be disbursed on December 18 and deposited into the 35 lakh bank accounts of farmers in the state. In addition, he targeted the leader of Congress and former Prime Minister of Parliament Kamal Nath for failing to contribute on time to the state government’s share of the crop loss insurance premium amount for farmers.

“The state government has decided to give a sum of 4,000 rupees to each farmer, in installments, in addition to the 6,000 rupees from the Center awarded under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (Prime Minister Kisan),” he added.

Chouhan once again accused Nath of not extending the benefit of the PM Kisan scheme to MP farmers by not sending the list of beneficiaries to the central government.

(With contributions from the agency)