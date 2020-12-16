Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist

Opinion

Delhi recorded a low temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius (as of 9 a.m.) today, about 2 degrees higher than Tuesday’s low of 4.1 degrees C.

Cold day conditions are likely to linger in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northern Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Cold wave conditions are also very likely in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan for the next four days, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its bulletin.

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to develop in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northern Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

Read also | Heavy rains are expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry from today

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northern Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana today.

The all-time lowest temperature recorded in Delhi is 0 degrees C on December 27, 1930. Last year, the city recorded a low of 2.4 degrees C on December 28.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 18.5 degrees C in Safdarjung, 5 degrees C below normal and 16.7 degrees C in Palam, 7 degrees C below normal.

According to IMD, a cold day or a very cold day is based on two parameters: a minimum temperature below 10 degrees C, a maximum temperature of 4.5 degrees C or 6.4 degrees C below normal, respectively.

A cold snap occurs on the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and / or is 4.5 notches lower than normal for the season for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is below 4 degrees C in the plain. Witnessing a cold day and a cold snap together means that the gap between day and night temperatures was lower than normal.

“There have been intense western unrest that has brought widespread snowfall to the western Himalayas. Now icy winds are blowing over Delhi from that region. Climatologically, the minimum temperatures also drop sharply after December 15, but this year the drop has been steep, “said Kuldeep Shrivastava, director of the regional weather forecast center, on Tuesday.

Delhi posted an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268 in the “poor” category earlier today. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve due to today’s relatively stronger winds.

Under the influence of a wave from the east, it is very likely that rather widespread rains / storms will spread over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep area from today until Sunday. Heavy rains are likely to fall today and tomorrow over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.