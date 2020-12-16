India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India registers 26,382 new infections, 387 more deaths | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s number of Covid-19 cases increased to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections reported in one day, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The total count of coronavirus infections rose to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new deaths, the updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 94.56,449, bringing the national recovery rate to 95.21 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. hundred.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below four lakh for the 10th day in a row.

There are 3.32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country, constituting 3.34 percent of total cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went from 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of December 15, 15,66,46,280 samples have been analyzed, of which 10,85,625 were taken on Tuesday.

The 387 new deaths include 70 from Maharashtra, 45 from West Bengal, 41 from Delhi, 33 from Kerala and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,44,096 deaths reported so far in the country include 48,339 from Maharashtra, followed by 11,965 from Karnataka, 11,919 from Tamil Nadu, 10,115 from Delhi, 9,145 from West Bengal, 8,103 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,064 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,117 from Punjab.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

