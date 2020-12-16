India Top Headlines

Command of the Maritime Theater will take shape next year | India News

NEW DELHI: The country’s first Maritime Theater Command (MTC) will take concrete form next year, and its commander-in-chief will have full operational control over western and eastern naval fleets, maritime attack fighter jets and transport jets, two amphibious infantry brigades and coastal patrol boats. The MTC will be the first new “geographic” theater command to be created as part of the largest military restructuring plan in history.

The headquarters of the maritime theater command will be in Karwar

The Maritime Theater Command will be created as part of the largest military restructuring plan in history to build an integrated land-air-sea war machine for a larger combat force in a more cost-effective manner.

Top advocacy sources said Tuesday that MTC’s final plan will be presented to the government for approval “within the next few days.” Headed by a senior three-star naval officer (Vice Admiral), the MTC will be based at the Karwar Naval Base on the Karnataka coast.

“Once approved, the MTC can emerge in a year. It will cover the country’s 7,516 km coastline and 1,382 islands, as well as the entire Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond. With two sub-theaters to the west and east, the MTC will reinforce joint operations and the application of force in the maritime domain, ”said a source. This becomes crucial in the face of China’s ever-expanding naval presence in the IOR. China already has the world’s largest Navy with 350 warships and submarines, and plans to reach a force level of 420 by the end of this decade.

Presentations on the MTC and the other proposed integrated “functional” Air Defense Command have already been made to the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the three chiefs of service, Admiral Karambir Singh, General MM Naravane and Marshal Air Chief RKS Bhadauria, sources said. .

Under the plan drawn up by a group led by Vice Chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, the MTC will include Western Naval Command (Mumbai), Eastern Naval Command (Vizag), Andaman Command and three-service Nicobar ( Port Blair). and the Southern Air Command (Thiruvananthapuram).

Times of India