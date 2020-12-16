India Top Headlines

College of South Carolina transfers four head judges, including Andhra Pradesh HC CJ | India News

NEW DELHI: In a major reorganization, the Supreme Court collegiate recommended to the Center the transfer of four Chief Judges (CJs) from higher courts, including Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, JK Maheshwari, to the Sikkim High Court, Weeks after Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had complained to the CJI about the state’s highest judiciary.

In an unprecedented move, the Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on 6 October alleging that the state’s High Court was being used to “destabilize and overthrow” his government. democratically elected.

The collegiate led by the CJI, in its meeting held on December 14, also recommended the elevation of five judges of superior courts as chief judges of different superior courts, including Judge Dr. S Muralidhar, whose notice to transfer it to the Superior Court Punjab and Haryana around midnight on February 26 had created quite a controversy.

Judge Muralidhar was recommended to be promoted to the position of President of the Orissa High Court.

The transfer of Judge Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court was notified on the day a court headed by him arrested Delhi police for failing to register FIR against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speech which allegedly led to the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

The collegiate had recommended in a meeting on 12 February the transfer of Judge Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In accordance with recent collegiate recommendations posted on the High Court website, the college, in addition to recommending the transfer of Chief Justice Maheshwari to Sikkim HC, also recommended transfer of Chief Justice of Sikkim AK Goswami to HC from Andhra Pradesh.

It has approved the proposal to transfer the Chief Justice of Telangana HC, RS Chauhan, as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, while the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Mohammed Rafiq, has been sent to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to them, the College also recommended the transfer of Judge Sanjay Yadav from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to Allahabad HC, while Judge Vineet Kothari was sent to Gujarat HC from Madras HC.

Judge Rajesh Bindal has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Calcutta HC, he said, adding that Judge Joymalya Bagchi has been sent to Andhra Pradesh HC from Kolkata and Judge Satish Chandra Sharma has been sent from Madhya Pradesh HC to Karnataka HC.

In addition to Magistrate Muralidhar, the collegiate has also approved the elevation of four judges as Presiding Magistrates of different Superior Courts.

According to the High Court website, the Collegium, at its meeting held on December 14, also approved the proposal to elevate the Delhi HC Judge, Judge Hima Kohli, as President of the Telangana High Court, to the Calcutta HC Judge , Judge Sanjib Banerjee, as Chief Justice of Madras. Supreme Court.

In addition to them, the Collegium also approved the proposal to elevate Allahabad Justice HC Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand Justice HC Sudhanshu Dhulia as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC.

In addition to CJI Bobde, judges NV Ramana, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

Original source