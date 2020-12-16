cipla-launches-rapid-antigen-test-kits-to-detect-covid-19

Opinion

Major pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited announced on Wednesday its partnership with Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited for the commercialization of rapid antigen test kits to detect Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India, which will detect viral disease in only about 15 -20 minutes.

The company will begin supplying the kits starting this week, it said in a statement.

This is Cipla’s second launch in the diagnostics space after Elifast: the SARS IgG CoV-2 ELISA Test Kit, which is a test kit for detecting antibodies against the virus that causes Covid-19.

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the commercialization and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited,” the company said in a statement issued. on Wednesday.

The test is a rapid, site-of-care nasopharyngeal swab test that directly detects the presence or absence of the coronavirus antigen in the patient’s body and produces results in 15-20 minutes. The ICMR only allows authorized laboratories to perform rapid antigen testing. The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.

“CIPtest is a reliable, high-performance kit that has been validated and approved by ICMR. It is found to have a specificity and sensitivity of 98.09% and up to 75%, respectively. Not only is it fast with a fast response time, but it also allows easy interpretation of results without the need for any additional instruments. Cipla’s extensive distribution network will help guarantee the supply of kits throughout the country, ”the company statement added.

The drug specialist had also partnered with the Hyderabad-based Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) -Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) to work on antiviral drugs against Covid-19.

Seeking to reuse certain already available drug molecules, the collaboration had been working on three molecules, remdesivir, favipiravir and baloxavir.

While remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola virus disease, favipiravir and baloxavir are approved antivirals to treat influenza A and B.