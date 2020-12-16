cabinet-approves-next-round-of-spectrum-auction-and-announces-sugar-export-subsidy

Opinion

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet has decided to grant a subsidy to 60 lakhs of sugar that will benefit five crore of farmers and five lakh of workers. The money will be credited directly to the farmers’ bank accounts. “For the last two and three years, there has been a surplus in production and therefore the price has gone down,” Javadekar said. Farmers will get three credits in the coming days, added the minister.

The Food Ministry had proposed a subsidy of Rs 3.6 billion for exports of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar in the 2020-21 marketing year (October-September).

In another important announcement, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the auction for the next round of spectrum allocation was also approved. The last auction was held in 2016.

The Union Cabinet meeting, which took place via videoconference, began at 11:25 am.

The last meeting of the Union cabinet was held on December 9, where the cabinet gave a mod to Aatmanirbhat Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to boost employment in the formal sector and incentivize the creation of new job opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Package 3.0.