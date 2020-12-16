India Top Headlines

BJP summoning TMC leaders, trying to force them to join the saffron camp: Mamata | India News

COOCHBEHAR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to coerce Trinamool Congress leaders to join the saffron party.

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee called his party’s detractors “opportunists” and blamed the BJP for trying to break the TMC using “money bags.”

“Imagine the audacity of the BJP leaders, they are calling my state president, Subrata Bakshi, and asking him to join the party. The BJP has no political courtesy or ideology. And there are one or two opportunists who only work for their benefit. .

“Party veterans are our real asset. The BJP is trying to coerce TMC leaders into joining. It is using bags of money to bankrupt opposition parties … But, we will fight and defeat them in the assembly polls, “he said. he claimed.

His comments come against the background of growing resentment in the TMC with various leaders, ministers and the MLA who are openly speaking out against the leadership of the party and state government.

