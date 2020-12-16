aap-and-bjp-exchange-criticism-on-the-management-of-covid-and-schools-in-up

Opinion

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into a fight on Wednesday over Covid-19 management and school education with Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacking his Uttar Pradesh counterpart. , Yogi Adityanath, for quality. of tests in the most populous state of India.

The war of words came a day after Kejriwal announced that AAP will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, prompting criticism from UP’s basic education minister Satish Dwivedi about the state of public schools. On Wednesday, Delhi’s Chief Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia sought an open debate on education with top UP political leaders.

“It seems that the good governance of the AAP in Delhi is after Yogi Adityanath. The great work we have done in managing covid-19 in Delhi is now being discussed by people from Uttar Pradesh. Unlike you, we did not have to resort to fake Covid-19 tests, ”Kejriwal tweeted, sharing a news report alleging irregularities in Covid-19 testing in Uttar Pradesh.

“Anyway, Manish (Sisodia) has accepted the invitation of his minister and will be in Lucknow on December 22 for a debate,” Kejriwal added.

Uttar Pradesh has undoubtedly performed XXXX tests, but much of this, roughly XXXX, is done using the less accurate rapid antigen test method. Delhi has conducted XXXX tests, of which XXXX are performed by the most accurate reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction method, considered the gold standard of Covid-19 testing, and XXX are rapid antigen tests.

The UP government responded.

“In regards to the fight against Covid-19 in Delhi, why did the central government have to intervene? Because they (the AAP government) had failed … Mr Kejriwal is daydreaming, ”said Minister of State Sidharth Nath Singh, referring to a series of measures announced by the Center in June and November to increase testing and stop the increase in infections in the capital. .

Sisodia and Dwivedi publicly discussed the quality of education in the two states.

On Tuesday, Dwivedi had invited Kejriwal and Sisodia to visit Uttar Pradesh and take a tour of the public schools. In his announcement of the UP polls, Kejriwal had highlighted the conditions of sanitary facilities, schools, governance and law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

In response, Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, said on Wednesday that he was ready for a public debate.

“BJP leaders called for a debate on school models. They challenged me to a visit and also to an open debate. I accept both challenges. Next Tuesday (December 22) I will be in Lucknow. Please let me know where to go for the debate and who to discuss with: the prime minister, the vice minister of government or the UP minister of education. Let’s have an open debate on public schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh … I have a request, please don’t back down now, ”he said in an informational video.

The Delhi government is the first and only one to spend 25% of its budget on schools … The plight of UP public schools is well known … I urge Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to improve the condition of schools in Uttar Pradesh ”. added.

But Dwivedi rejected the suggestion, calling it childish.

“I only reacted to the announcement by the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, that the party would contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. And that it was not about debating with him (Sisodia). I have several more commitments that day and there is no time to debate with him, “he added. “It’s an attempt to gain some attention.”

“We have 1.59 lakh government primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, where 1.8 million students are enrolled. It is almost the total population of Delhi. While Delhi has 1,024 public schools, ”added the minister.

Singh also criticized the flagship initiative of the AAP mohalla or neighborhood clinic.

“Mr. Kejriwal keeps talking about the Mohalla clinics. The BJP teleconsultation scheme is much better… As far as schools are concerned, they should go to the villages (in UP) and see. People will tell you what has changed in recent years. ”