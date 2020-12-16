a-minor-gives-birth-to-a-baby-and-her-brother-is-among-4-accused-of-rape-in-raj

Opinion

Jaipur: On Monday, police arrested four people, including the victim’s brother, for allegedly raping a minor in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The matter came to light after the girl went to a hospital in Ajmer, where she gave birth to a boy on Sunday night.

“The girl is 14 years old and is studying in class 10. She is not married. The girl and her family arrived at the Zanana Hospital, where the doctors, after giving birth to their baby without problems, informed us that the mother is a minor, ”said Narotam Singh, an officer from Padukalan Police Station.

Singh added that the minor and her son were under police and medical supervision.

Based on the girl’s statements, her brother and three other villagers were registered under the strict Law for the Protection of Children against Sexual Crimes (Pocso).

“When the doctors and the police spoke with the minor about what happened, she did not dare to reveal anything. But we trusted her, after which she told us that her brother, who is also a minor, a boy who lives in her neighborhood and two other relatives, had raped her several times, ”Singh added.

The SHO added that the condition of the victim and her son is stable, and DNA samples were taken for further investigation.

Another police officer familiar with the investigation said the parents initially lied to police about the alleged defendant’s involvement.

The Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child of the State of Rajasthan has taken notice of the case. Its president, Sangeeta Beniwal, asked the Nagaur police superintendent on Tuesday to share a detailed report of the incident and the actions taken against the accused.