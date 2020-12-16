8-dead-and-21-injured-in-up-due-to-bus-and-tanker-crash

Opinion

Eight people were killed and 21 injured here Wednesday morning when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker truck amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The accident took place in the area of ​​the Dhanari police station, they added. “Eight people have died in the accident involving a UP Roadways bus and a gas tanker. All the injured have been hospitalized. The number of wounded is 21. The bodies were sent for autopsy. Traffic has been diverted because there is still some gas in the tanker, ”Moradabad Police Inspector General (IG) Ramit Sharma told reporters.

Previously, Police Superintendent Chakresh Mishra had put the number of injured at 25 and said the head-on collision took place on the Agra-Moradabad highway. Police said the deceased have not yet been identified. District administration and police officers are on the scene and rescue operations are underway, they added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed regret over the incident. He offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.