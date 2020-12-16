79 more IIT-M students test Covid + ve

Opinion

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) -Madras reported 79 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, bringing the total number of viral disease infections at the institute to 183 since Dec. 1, the officials said. authorities.

The 79 new cases are from students.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said 978 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been performed at the institute to detect Sars-CoV-2, the contagion that causes Covid-19, including 770 students. . “The positivity rate is 19%,” he said.

“With this, the tests have been completed,” IIT-Madras said in a statement, adding that the next round of tests will take place after 10 days.

As of Sunday, 71 people on campus had tested positive, of which 66 were students. On Monday, 33 more tested positive.

The virus is suspected of spreading rapidly in the hostel canteen where students gathered and were unable to wear masks while eating. The lunchroom has been closed and food is being sent to the student rooms. The institution has temporarily closed its academic departments and research laboratories.

A postdoctoral student, who has been at the campus shelter since March, was one of hundreds of students who were screened for Covid-19 on Monday. She is waiting for your results. “There was only one open and crowded dining room, so I have been ordering food from outside,” said the student, who did not want to be identified.

IIT-Madras patients are being treated at the government-run King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research. “We have taken X-rays and CT scans of the positive patients and they are now stable with mild symptoms,” Radhakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has conducted statewide testing at educational institutions and shelters, as it has allowed the reopening of senior year classes for undergraduate students starting on December 7. “We have sent an instruction to all colleges and vice chancellors of state universities to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures and conduct tests,” Higher Education Minister KP Anbzhagan said.

After two students reported fever at Anna University, Greater Chennai Corporation began mass testing on campus on Tuesday similar to the exercise at IIT-Madras. “About 500 students were tested,” said Chancellor MK Surappa. “Both students tested negative and we will receive the remaining results on Wednesday.”

Radhakrishnan said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has instructed the health department and all collectors to monitor tests in educational institutions, shelters for working women and mansions. “We have instructed campuses to send food to students if there is only one eating area on campus,” he said.

Radhakrishnan warned of actions under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 against the administration of educational institutions if they failed to restrict students from sitting together in classes or in eating areas without social distancing.