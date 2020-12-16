India Top Headlines

1st in 5 months: 7-day average of daily cases below 30k | India News

The average daily number of Covid cases in India has fallen below 30,000 for the first time in more than five months. The average count of deaths reported each day has also dropped to less than 400.

The seven-day moving average of daily cases fell below the 30,000 mark on Sunday. On the same day, the seven-day average of daily deaths fell below 400. The daily average is currently 27,764 cases, a 70% drop from the peak of 93,735 reported on September 17.

Also, as on Wednesday, the seven-day average of deaths per day was 392, exactly one-third of the peak of 1,176 deaths recorded on September 19.

The seven-day moving average denotes the average number of daily cases / deaths reported during the last week on a given day. It is considered a more reliable trend indicator because it attenuates the daily variations in the numbers.

India’s moving chart of average daily cases has fallen steadily since the September 17 peak, except for the brief rise in mid-November and a plateau in the week before Diwali (November 14).

Average daily deaths has also declined almost continuously since Sept. 19, except for three brief spikes in November.

Meanwhile, India recorded 28,465 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, a slight increase from the 26,239 infections detected the previous day, according to TOI data collected from state governments. With this, the total number of cases from India increased to 99,51,060. The count dropped by nearly 10,000 as Maharashtra reduced its total number of cases by that number after a major reconciliation exercise to eliminate duplicate entries and those who had moved out of state.

The increase in cases on Wednesday was mainly due to higher counts reported from Kerala, which recorded 6,185 new cases, the highest in the country for the second day in a row. The state had reported 5,218 cases on Tuesday.

Maharashtra (4,304 new cases), Rajasthan (1,247), Karnataka (1,240) and Tamil Nadu (1,181), among others, saw marginal increases in recent infections from the previous day. Cases continued to fall in states such as Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

The death toll remained below 400 for the fifth day in a row, with 357 deaths recorded on the day. The total death toll in India from the pandemic now stands at 1,44,447. Maharashtra continued to record the highest number of Covid deaths, with 95 more deaths on Wednesday. Bengal recorded the second highest number of daily casualties of 46, followed by Delhi (32), Kerala (27) and Punjab (18).

Reference page