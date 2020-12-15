India Top Headlines

Women facing spousal violence: Karnataka tops the list | India News

NEW DELHI: Karnataka tops the list of 17 states and five Union territories with 44% of women surveyed in the state in the 18-49 age group saying they have faced spousal violence at some point, followed by Bihar (40%) and Manipur (39.6%), according to data from Phase I of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-20).

NFHS-5 defines spousal violence to include “physical and / or sexual violence.” Three more states reported that more than 30% of women in the 18-49 age group answered yes to the question of whether they had “ever experienced spousal violence.” These states are Telangana (36.9%), Assam (32%) and Andhra Pradesh (30%). Karnataka, in fact, reported an increase compared to NFHS-4 (2015-16) when 20.6% of the women surveyed had experienced spousal violence. Assam also witnessed an increase compared to 24.5% on NFHS-4.

On the other hand, although the figure is high in Manipur, the state reported a sharp decrease compared to 53.2% in the 2015-16 survey. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Telangana also recorded a decline in 2019-20 compared to NFHS-4 figures of 43.4%, 43.7% and 42.9% respectively. Data shows that 25.2% of women in Maharashtra reported experiencing spousal violence, up from 21.3% in 2015-16, while West Bengal (27%) showed a decrease compared to 33.1% of women who fall into this category on NFHS-4.

Kerala had 9.9% of women reporting spousal violence, a decrease from 14.3% in 2015-16. Jammu and Kashmir (9.6%), Himachal Pradesh (8.3%), Goa

(8.3%) and Nagaland (6.4%) fall into the category below 10%, with Lakshadweep registering the fewest numbers (1.3%) of these women. The survey in the GBV section also provides information on data on young women in the 18-29 age group, who experienced sexual violence at age 18. Child sexual abuse often goes unreported and therefore this data is critical. The percentage of women who admitted to experiencing sexual violence at the age of 18 ranged from 11% in Karnataka, 9.7% in West Bengal, 8.7% in Ladakh, 8.3% in Bihar, the 8% in Assam and 6.2% in Maharashtra. 1.8% in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and 0.8% in Lakshadweep.

