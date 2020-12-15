India Top Headlines

Watch out for student hostels in South Carolina, the government requests a survey from institutes | India News

MUMBAI: After the admissions fees, there is also a measure to introduce fees for living on campus. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Union, within the framework of a financial assistance plan, has proposed to carry out new construction and maintenance of shelters for students of Castas Horarios.

The ministry has directed all engineering colleges in India, which are listed in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), to carry out a “comprehensive” needs assessment / demand survey, to calculate the number of shelters. that would be needed for SC Candidates. Details have been sought on the number of operating shelters for SC candidates, the count of such students on their college rosters, and the gap in the availability of shelters for SC candidates, as well as the land to build dedicated SC student shelters.

Institutes must also indicate their willingness to manage the day-to-day operations of such shelters. In the letter sent by the ministry, officials noted that they proposed to focus on NIFR-rated institutions in implementing the scheme “so that SC students are not deprived of the best education due to a shortage of residential facilities.”

The department would implement the plan, Babu Jagjiwan Ram Chhatrawas Yojna, under which central assistance would be provided to state and central institutes to build / expand South Carolina student shelters. The department has requested the survey results from all IITs, NITs, as well as universities such as Anna University, Jadavpur University, Delhi Technological University, Institute of Chemical Technology, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute and private institutes such as Thapar Institute of Technology, Birla Institute. of Technology and Science, Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, KJ Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology and more than 250 engineering colleges across India.

Most colleges, however, feel that students should not be segregated on campus based on their backgrounds. “When a student joins a residential campus like ours … whether they are from the general category or from the socially or economically backward strata of society, they are expected to enter this melting pot as students, only as those who They’ve come to seek professional education, ”said an IIT dean of student affairs.

Times of India