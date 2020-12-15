Union Cabinet will meet on December 16 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday via video conference.

“The meeting of the Trade Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 11:25 am, via videoconference,” an official said Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place amid protests by farmers across the border from Delhi.

At the last meeting on December 9, the Union Cabinet gave a go-ahead to Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to boost employment in the formal sector and incentivize the creation of new job opportunities during the recovery phase of COVID -19 under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0.