uk-foreign-secretary-holds-talks-with-his-indian-counterpart

Britain’s foreign secretary and his Indian counterpart met in New Delhi on Tuesday in an effort to deepen ties between their countries.

Dominic Raab and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks for about four hours and discussed a wide range of topics, including the post-pandemic world, defense, trade and the environment, diplomats told the reports after your meeting.

“The focus was on how to take our ties to a higher level,” said Jaishankar. He said he and Raab focused on five broad themes: connecting people, trade and prosperity, defense and security, climate change and health.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, developments in the Indo-Pacific region and developments in the Middle East, Jaishankar said. “As democratic political entities, market economies and pluralistic societies, we can, must and will make a difference in the realization of a rules-based global order,” he said.

Raab, who arrived in India on Monday, said the UK wants to deepen its economic partnership with India. “We are committed to building a stronger defense and security partnership with India that will help us address common issues related to terrorism and maritime security,” he said.

He also said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted the invitation to India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

“As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the UK as we work to boost jobs and growth, address shared threats to our security and protect our planet,” Johnson said in a statement issued by your office.

India and Great Britain have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 2004, marked by regular high-level exchanges and cooperation in various areas. According to official statistics, India’s trade with Great Britain in 2017 and 2018 amounted to $ 14.5 billion.

Raab’s three-day visit to India comes at a time when Britain is increasing trade with major economies and is also holding complex negotiations with the European Union to reach a post-Brexit trade deal.

“The Foreign Secretary comes at a very important time because we are looking at a post-Covid world and also a post-Brexit world from the UK’s perspective,” said Jaishankar.

Raab will also meet with India’s Minister of the Environment, Prakash Javadekar, and with the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal.