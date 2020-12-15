two-punjab-farmers-killed-in-traffic-accident-on-delhi-chandigarh-highway

Opinion

Two farmers returning from the Singhu border in Delhi were killed in a road accident when a light commercial vehicle hit their tractor trailer on the NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh highway) near the city of Taraori in the Karnal district of Haryana on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (24) and Labh Singh (65), residents of the Saphera village of the Patiala district in Punjab.

Three other farmers from the same village were injured and have been hospitalized.

Police said that according to the preliminary investigation, the incident took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle struck the tractor-trailer from behind, causing it to roll over onto the road.

While Gurpreet died on the spot, Labh Singh died on the way to the hospital. The other farmers were rushed to the Kalpana Chawla Government Hospital and Medical College in Karnal.

Narender Singh, a farmer from Saphera, who was also in the trailer, said that Gurpreet was single and the only child of a marginal farmer.

Police said the bodies have been sent for an autopsy to the Karnal civil hospital. Statements from the injured farmers have been recorded and action will be taken against the unknown driver, police said.