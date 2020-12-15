Truck crushes 4 children to death, leaves 12 others injured in Andhra’s Kurnool

Opinion

Four children were killed and 12 others injured, three of them seriously, when a truck collided with a group of 40 Christians on a prayer walk in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the Hyderabad-Kadapa national highway in the village of Yerraguntla in the Sirivella block around 5 a.m. The deceased were between 8 and 15 years old.

Five of the injured, including two minor girls, who suffered multiple fractures and serious head injuries, were taken to the Kurnool government hospital.

The remaining injured, including six minors, are being treated at the Nandyal government hospital, district collector G Veerapandian told reporters.

He said that a group of 40 Christians were walking along the side of the road, singing Christmas carols as part of Christmas celebrations, when a truck going from Hyderabad to Mydukuru (in the Kadapa district) lost control and ran into them.

“While three children died on the spot, the fourth died an hour after being admitted to the Nandyal government hospital,” Veerapandian said.

Even after the accident, the truck driver did not stop the vehicle, but the police, with the help of locals, pursued and caught up with him in Bathaluru, near Allagadda.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock at the accident and ordered district officials to ensure that all injured are treated promptly.

The collector said he had delegated his joint collector and the Nandyala deputy collector to monitor the treatment and relief operations.

Kurnool Police Superintendent Fakeerappa Kagninelli said Nandyal police were investigating the case.