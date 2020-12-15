the-indian-navy-will-soon-acquire-38-extended-range-brahmos-missiles-for-new-warships

Opinion

In an attempt to improve the firepower of its warships, the Indian Navy has submitted a proposal to acquire 38 extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles that could hit targets at around 450 kilometers.

The missiles will be installed on the Vishakhapatnam-class warships under construction of the Indian Navy which will join active duty in the near future.

“A proposal of 1.8 billion rupees to acquire 38 extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is in the hands of the Defense Ministry and is expected to be approved soon,” government sources told ANI.

The BrahMos would be the main attack weapon for warships and is already installed on several warships of the maritime force.

The Indian Navy had also conducted the test firing of the Brahmos missile from its INS Chennai warship to show its ability to strike targets at distances of more than 400 km offshore.

India is also working to find export markets for the supersonic cruise missile that has been largely indigenous to the DRDO under its PJ 10 project.

After the launch of the India-Russia joint venture in the late 1990s, the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile has become a powerful weapon for the three armed forces that use them for different roles.