India Top Headlines

The government cites Covid-19, rejects the winter session; opposition screams foul | India News

NEW DELHI: The government said Tuesday that the winter session of Parliament will not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting criticism from opposition parties who claimed they were not consulted with Congress and labeled it ” annihilation of parliamentary democracy “.

In a December 14 letter to the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he had “informally contacted the floor leaders of various political parties” and that ” They have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and have expressed their opinion to end the winter session ”.

Chowdhury had previously sought the convening of the winter session to discuss farmers’ protests and find a way to end the deadlock among other important issues.

“The winter months are very crucial in managing the pandemic due to the recent outbreak of cases during this period, particularly in Delhi,” Joshi said.

“The government is ready to have the next session of Parliament as soon as possible. It would be appropriate to have the Budget session in January 2021 taking into account the unprecedented circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic, ”the minister wrote.

After Ghulam Nabi Azad conveyed to his colleagues that the government had not consulted him, Jairam Ramesh, whip head of Congress in the House, tweeted: “The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha was NOT consulted. Mr. Pralhad Joshi, as usual, deviates from the truth. ”

The congressman, Shashi Tharoor, wondered why the session could not be held virtually. “Now give me one good reason why it is not possible to have a ‘Parliament from home’? Are we so far behind in IT that we cannot connect 543 MPs?” tweeted.

In attacking the government, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that with this decision “the annihilation of parliamentary democracy is complete.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “According to the Government of India, elections can happen, election rallies can happen, schools can reopen, universities can take exams, hotels and restaurants can open, gyms can be opened. also … The only place considered more dangerous by the Indonesian Government is its Parliament, therefore there is no session. ”

Times of India