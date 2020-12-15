The AAP will participate in the elections of the UP assembly in 2022: Kejriwal

Opinion

Delhi’s chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, said on Tuesday that the party will participate in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“In 2022, the AAP will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections … Many Uttar Pradesh people living in Delhi have told us over the past years that Uttar Pradesh also deserves good governance, welfare and benefits like Delhi,” said the minister lead at a video press conference.

He further said: “Why do people from the Uttar Pradesh districts have to come to Delhi for health care, education and basic services? Why can’t they take advantage of that in Uttar Pradesh? It is because all the political parties in Uttar Pradesh have betrayed the people. Each government has crossed paths with the other in terms of corruption. Uttar Pradesh’s politics lack good intentions. The AAP can change that … Give us a chance. ”

“If Sangam Vihar in Delhi can have Mohalla Clinics, so can Gomti Nagar in Lucknow… Uttar Pradesh can have a good public health system, education system and development. They just need an honest government, ”Kejriwal said.

Earlier this year, the party had said that it will also participate in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The move is in line with its plan to expand beyond Delhi. The party’s candidates had previously contested elections in states including Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Currently, the party has members of the Legislative Assembly in Delhi and Punjab, and a member of the Lok Sabha of Punjab.

After the defeat in the 2017 municipal elections in Delhi and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which it had run unsuccessful candidates in all seven Lok Sabha segments in Delhi, the party had announced that it would focus only on Delhi for a time.