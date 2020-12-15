India Top Headlines

SC criticizes cops for shoddy investigation in SP neta murder case | India News

NEW DELHI: On Monday, the Supreme Court harshly criticized UP police for a shoddy investigation into the murder of Samajwadi Party member Ram Bihari Chaubey, overturned the final report that closed the case against BJP MLA Sushil Singh and named to an IPS officer to investigate all sides of the case.

A court of judges RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari took seriously the indifferent approach of the UP police when investigating the murder of Chaubey in December 2015, which the son of the deceased alleged was a consequence of the political rivalry of his father with Sushil Singh.

Four months after the SC considered the appeal filed by Amar Nath Chaubey, UP police closed the investigation on January 30, 2019. After examining the charge sheets against Singh and the closing report, the court said: “ We are required to record that the investigation and closure report is informal and superficial in nature. The Superintendent of Police’s supervisory note leaves much to be desired. The investigation appears to be a sham. ”

Times of India