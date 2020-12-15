India Top Headlines

Rajnath Speaks with Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller on Tuesday and discussed issues related to strategic cooperation between the two countries, officials said.

Following the telephone conversation, Singh said that the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between the two countries in October was a “powerful sign” of the future direction of defense cooperation.

“I spoke on the phone with the acting US Secretary of Defense, Christopher C. Miller, today. The partnership between India and the United States in the field of the Defense sector has matured into a strategic nature over the last decade,” he said. .

Singh said that 2020 was a “landmark year” in the defense relationship between India and the United States.

“The conclusion of BECA is a powerful sign of our future direction for high-level cooperation for capacity enhancement,” he said.

The officials said issues related to strategic cooperation were discussed during the conversation.

Indo-American defense ties have improved in recent years.

In June 2016, the US had designated India as a “senior defense partner” with the intention of raising defense technology and trade exchange with India to a level commensurate with that of its more allies and partners. close.

The two countries signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their armies to use each other’s bases to repair and resupply supplies, as well as providing deeper cooperation.

The two countries signed another pact called COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two armies and the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October, India and the United States sealed the BECA to further boost bilateral defense ties. The agreement provides for the exchange of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

According to the US government, India maintains the largest fleets of C-17 and P-8 aircraft outside the US, and as of 2020, Washington has authorized more than $ 20 billion in defense sales. to India.

Times of India