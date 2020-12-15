Rajasthan: minor gives birth to baby in Nagaur, four, including brother, accused of rape

Opinion

Police arrested four, including the brother of a minor, for the rape of the girl in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Monday. The matter came to light after the girl gave birth to a boy on Sunday night.

“The girl is 14 years old and single. The matter came to light when the girl and her family arrived at the Zanana Hospital in Ajmer on Sunday, where the doctors, after giving birth to her baby without problems, informed us that the mother is a minor, ”said Narotam Singh. , Padukalan Police Station Officer. station.

Singh added that the minor, along with her son, are under police and medical supervision. According to statements from her family, her brother and three other villagers have been registered under the Child Protection Against Sexual Offenses Act.

“Members of her family confessed that her brother and three other people from the same village had raped her several times,” Singh said.

When the SHO was asked about the defendant’s age, it said that a DNA test of the defendant and the newborn would reveal more details.