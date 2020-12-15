Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Center for its stance on dissident voices | India News

India Top Headlines

– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1608003665000

NEW DELHI: Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticized the central government for its stance on dissident voices in the country.In a tweet, the former president of Congress said: “For the Modi government: dissident students are anti-national. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant workers are carriers of the Covid. The victims of rape are nobody. Farmers who The protesters are Khalistani. And the Crony capitalists are best friends. ” . ”

In recent months, the congressional leader has criticized the NDA government over its policies, on various issues, including agricultural laws, the economic condition of the country, and handling of the Covid-19 situation.

Earlier, attacking the Union government over the issue of the deaths of protesting farmers, Congressman Rahul Gandhi asked on Saturday how many more ‘sacrifices need to be made’ before the government repeals all three agricultural sector laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection ) on Price Assurance and Agriculture. Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.