Pranab Mukherjee’s Memoirs Trigger a Twitter Dispute Among Children | India News

NEW DELHI: The upcoming book written by the late former President Pranab Mukherjee has sparked a fierce Twitter dispute among his own children, with his daughter Sharmishta Mukherjee criticizing Abhijit for opposing its publication.Hours earlier, Pranab’s son, Abhijit Mukherjee, said he wants to review the content of the memoirs, which are scheduled to be released in January, and demanded that publication be stopped until he gives his written consent.“I, the son of the author of the memoirs” The Presidential Memoirs “request that you stop the publication of the memoirs, as well as motivated excerpts that are already floating on certain media platforms without my written consent,” said Abhijit, a former Congress MP said on Twitter.

He said he would like to review the content of the final copy before the book is published, adding that his late father would have done the same.

“Therefore, being his son I ask you to stop publishing immediately without my written consent until I review its content! I have already sent you a detailed letter about it that will arrive soon!” He added.

Within hours of the tweets, Pranab’s daughter Sharmishta criticized her brother for creating “unnecessary obstacles” in publication, saying that people should refrain from hampering the publication of the book because of “cheap advertising.”

“I, the daughter of the author of the memoirs ‘The Presidential Years’, I ask my brother @ABHIJIT_LS not to create any unnecessary obstacles in the publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he got sick,” he said. in a series of tweets.

Sharmishta, who is the national spokesman for Congress, told Abhijit that any attempt to stop the publication of the book would be the greatest disservice “to our deceased father.”

“The final draft contains my parents’ handwritten notes and comments that have been strictly adhered to. The opinions expressed by him are his and no one should try to prevent it from being published for cheap publicity. That would be a disservice to our late father “, said.

Calling on Abhijit’s gaffe, he further said: “By the way brother, the title of the book is ‘The Presidential Years’, not ‘The Presidential Memoirs.’

The Twitter feud comes just days after controversial excerpts from the upcoming book were published in which Pranab blamed Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi for the 2014 Lok Sabha debacle.

In the book, Pranab has blamed the head of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, and UPA Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, for the massive defeat in the 2014 elections that brought the Narendra Modi-led BJP to power. He also seems to hint that there was an opinion in Congress that he may have been a better prime minister than Singh.