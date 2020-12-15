India Top Headlines

PM Modi walks through the ‘white desert’ and attends a cultural event | India News

DHORDO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a cultural program in Tent City near here in the Kutch district on Tuesday evening before concluding his one-day visit to Gujarat.

Well-known Gujarati folk singers Osman Mir and Geeta Rabari performed live at the cultural event organized in Tent City, located near the town of Dhordo.

According to officials, the prime minister also visited stalls selling local handicrafts in Tent City, set up as part of the annual Rann Utsav in the middle of the desert for tourists.

Before leaving for New Delhi, the prime minister took a walk through the Rann of Kutch, also called the “white desert,” they said.

Rann Utsav and Tent City, both aimed at promoting tourism in the border district, were planned and implemented by Modi when he was the prime minister of Gujarat.

I was here to lay the foundations for three major projects: a renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk packaging and processing unit, to be developed in different parts of the Kutch district.

