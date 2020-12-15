PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary | India News

India Top Headlines

I pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man who laid the foundations of a strong, strong and prosperous India on his death anniversary. His… https://t.co/bo3LHBvaF8 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1607998804000

NEW DELHI: Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him Tuesday as the “iron man” who laid the foundations for a strong and prosperous India.The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said in a tweet.

Patel, a freedom fighter who became the Prime Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister of India, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India after independence through a combination of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when necessary.

The prime minister has often expressed deep admiration and respect for him and has been the mastermind behind the Statue of Unity project in Gujarat, a tribute to Patel, who passed away in 1950.