‘Phone call’: Kamal Haasan on his political link with Rajinikanth | India News

NEW DELHI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) boss Kamal Haasan said Tuesday that he is just a “phone call away” if actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth wants to join his party ahead of Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections. next year.Kamal Haasan, who is campaigning in the state, said he is willing to cooperate with Rajinikanth for the benefit of the people if there are no ideological differences between the two.“We are only a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people, we are ready to put our ego aside and cooperate with each other,” said the MNM founder when asked if he was looking to form an alliance. with Rajinikanth’s party.

This isn’t the first time that Haasan, a former actor, has hinted at a link to Rajinikanth.

On Sunday, Haasan had said that there is always the possibility of new alliances emerging when asked if his party would reach an electoral agreement with Rajinikanth’s team for the 2021 elections in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had said that he would launch his political party in January and the announcement will be made on December 31.

Meanwhile, a political party called ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’ in Tamil Nadu, assigned the electoral symbol ‘autorickshaw’ by the Election Commission of India, had mentioned the name of actor Rajinikanth in the application.

The applicant, whose name was not disclosed, had sought the “two-fingered pose” symbol or the “hasta mudra” symbol (made famous by Rajini in the 2002 film “Baba”) as a first preference.