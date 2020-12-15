padma-vibhushan-award-winner-and-eminent-aerospace-scientist-roddam-narasimha-dies

Opinion

Padma Vibhushan’s eminent aerospace scientist and award-winning Roddam Narasimha died in a private hospital here on Monday, doctors said. He was 87 years old.

He was admitted to the hospital on December 8 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

The scientist, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30pm, said neurologist Dr. Sunil V Furtado.

“When they took him to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain, ”Dr. Furtado, a neurosurgeon and principal consultant at the city’s Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, told PTI.

According to him, Narasimha had a heart-related disease and also suffered a stroke in 2018.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Born on July 20, 1933, Professor Narasimha made a mark in the aerospace field and as a fluid energizer. He taught Aerospace Engineering at the IISc from 1962 to 1999. He also served as director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

He was chair of the Mechanical Engineering unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014.

Considering his contribution, the central government awarded him Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, in 2013.

According to his family friends, Narasimha was in the Indian Missile Man league and former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Dr. Kalam and Professor Narasimha had written a book together: “Developments in fluid mechanics and space technology.”

He was also good friends with the eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr. CNR Rao. He was a student of the Indian space scientist, Professor Satish Dhawan.

Members of his family said the last rites will take place on Tuesday.