Only Cong has a problem without a winter session: Pralhad Joshi

Opinion

New Delhi: The Union’s parliamentary affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi, spoke with HT about the decision to suspend the winter session of Parliament and criticism from opposition leaders for not having been consulted. Edited excerpts:

His decision to cancel the winter session has become highly controversial. The Opposition says they were never consulted.

In September, we had a session and in September itself, all parties, including Congress, decided to conclude it early (due to the large number of Covid-19 cases). Basically, it is the Congress party that has raised the main objection to canceling the winter session. Let the leaders of Congress talk to each other. If they are not talking, it is not our responsibility.

Who did you speak with? Jairam Ramesh tweeted that there was no discussion.

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

Did they agree not to have the session?

I had a chat and asked them what their suggestion is. They said ‘theek hai’. aap Budget Session kar sakte hain (ok you can do budget session) ‘. That’s what they said. We don’t want to say where we talk about it in public because decency doesn’t demand that. We have also spoken with the other major political parties. More than that I do not want to reveal. If they have a fight in their own house, they must solve it. Jairam Ramesh should speak to their leader. It’s not my job to make them talk to each other.

Even Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress said they hadn’t consulted him?

Sudip Bandhopadhyay is the leader of his parliamentary party; We talk to him. All of this has been done through dialogue and consultation. Many people due to Covid-19 did not want the session to take place now. It was an informal discussion and I don’t want to name people publicly. I don’t want to name anyone. Basically, it’s only the congressional party that has a problem

What about the widespread criticism the government had at the session when it had to pass its ordinance but not discuss the protests?

This is an extraordinary situation. Many people have suggested not going to the session because there is an increase in the number of cases. The government because, due to the extraordinary situation, they are calling it (next session) in January. What is the problem?