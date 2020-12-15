No winter session due to Covid-19; Objects of opposition – india news

Opinion

The Union government confirmed on Wednesday that there will be no winter session of parliament this year, citing concerns raised by various parties about the Covid-19 pandemic as what prompted the decision.

However, several opposition parties opposed the move, contradicting his claim that they were consulted, and adhering to his demand that a session be held, particularly in the wake of the ongoing farmer agitation near the capital during the last three weeks.

Congress, the left-wing parties, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena said no consultations were held with them on the total suspension of the session, but the Congress of Trinamool, the second largest opposition party in Parliament after Congress said it had said Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said they did not want a shorter winter session.

Government interlocutors indicated that it plans to hold a normal budget session starting in January 2021, and the Union budget will be presented as scheduled on February 1.

HT was the first to report on Nov. 16 that growing cases of Covid-19 infections in Delhi had overshadowed the Winter Session, and the government was considering pounding it with the Budget Session. Undoubtedly, the number of cases in the capital has dropped substantially since November 16 (the average of seven days of daily infections was 6,521 against 2,129 on December 15).

Some of the important issues the opposition was expected to raise in Parliament include the ongoing farmer protests, the state of the economy, the border clash with China, and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the key bills that need to be discussed and passed are the Personal Data Protection Bill, the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, the DNA Technology Regulation Bill (Use and application) and the bill of the National Commission for Allied Professions and Health.

Parliament normally holds three sessions in a calendar year: Budget (late January to early April), Monsoon (July to August) and Winter (November to December). This year, the Budget Session was interrupted by eight days, and an already shortened Monsoon Session was also shortened by the same duration due to the pandemic.

In 2008, the UPA government skipped a formal winter session, but extended the monsoon session for a few days in December.

Government managers noted that despite taking elaborate security measures, several deputies and parliament officials tested positive during the Monsoon Session (held September 14-23). Three MPs, Anil Gasti, Balli Durga Prasad Rao and H Vasanthakumar, and the Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, died after being infected by the virus.

On Sunday, Joshi wrote to the leader of the Lok Sabha chamber of Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, informing him that he had “informally contacted the chamber leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and they have opined on eliminating the winter session “.

“The government is ready to have the next session of Parliament as soon as possible; It would be appropriate to have the 2021 budget session in January 2021 considering the unprecedented circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic, ”Joshi wrote in the letter HT saw.

Chowdhury sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Om Birla speaker on December 3 demanding that a winter session be held as soon as possible. In response to Chowdhury’s letter, Joshi wrote that “the winter months are very crucial in managing the pandemic due to the recent outbreak of cases during this period, particularly in Delhi.” He also said that a Covid-19 vaccine was expected soon.

Several opposition leaders criticized the decision and Joshi’s letter was met with rebuttals. Congressional leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted saying that opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, was not consulted by the government on the issue.

“Mr. Pralhad Joshi, as always, is departing from the truth,” Ramesh said.

While the Rajya Sabha leader of the Trinamool Congress Derek O’Brien said: “Consulted? Are you kidding? When asked about the government’s outreach to various parties, Sudip Bandopadhyay, the party’s Lok Sabha floor leader, said that Joshi had spoken with him.

“Our party is of the opinion that a short winter session is pointless. We want the winter and budget sessions to become a full session where all issues can be discussed, ”said Bandopadhyay.

The parliamentary leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Elamaram Kareem, said the left parties had not been consulted. “We have been demanding a debate on farmers’ problems in Parliament in the winter session. It is a national problem, but the Modi government does not discuss serious national problems. Similarly, the national education policy was not discussed, ”he said.

The government hastily pushed through three controversial agricultural bills in the Monsoon Session, ignoring repeated demands from the Opposition that the laws proposed by parliament be reviewed. The Rajya Sabha passed the bills amid a massive halt that led to the suspension of eight deputies from the chamber. The Opposition also said that none of their favorite topics, such as the economy, the plight of migrant workers, inflation, were discussed in the Chamber.

In recent weeks, opposition parties have stepped up their demand for the Winter Session in light of ongoing agitation by farmers over three new farm laws, saying the government should repeal these laws and hold new discussions on reforms in the agricultural sector. .

The leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik, said on Tuesday that Parliament should hold a winter session, albeit for a short period. “Not holding the Winter Session and avoiding questions is not suitable for democracy. Opposition parties and farmers are demanding that the session be held even for only two days, ”he said.

Bhagwant Mann, a Lok Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the government was afraid to hold a discussion on the issue of farmers in Parliament and decided not to convene the session. “If you don’t want to run Parliament, why spend billions of rupees on the new building?” he asked on Twitter.

According to the rule, there should not be an interval of more than six months between two sessions of Parliament.

Speaking to HT, Joshi said: “This is an extraordinary situation. Many people have suggested not going to the session because there is an increase in the number of cases. The government because, due to the extraordinary situation, they are calling it (next session) in January. What is the problem?”

S Sreedharan, former secretary general of Lok Sabha, said there is no constitutional violation as the six-month interval between the two sessions does not exist. “But if the government is convinced of the reasons for not convening the Chambers as usual, it should formally consult the political parties and bring them on board.”