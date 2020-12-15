India Top Headlines

No judicial relief from the CBI for Gupta in the Agusta case | India News

NEW DELHI: A special IWC court on Tuesday refused to cancel the arrest warrants without bail (NBW) against former managing director of lead real estate Emaar MGF, Shravan Gupta, and noted that he did not join the investigation despite of the subpoenas and was trying to evade the investigation. for one reason or another in the case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter money laundering case of Rs 3,600 crore.

CBI Special Judge Arvind Kumar said: “Even during the current proceedings, the applicant did not express his intention to appear before the Emergency Department to join the investigation. He also did not appear in court when the request was brought to the hearing. It just shows that the applicant is unwilling to cooperate in the investigation. ”

Reference page