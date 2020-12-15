Mukul Roy Says TMC Won’t Get 100 Seats In 2021 Bengal Assembly Elections

Opinion

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy claimed Tuesday that TMC will not win even 100 seats out of the 294 total in West Bengal assembly polls in 2021.

He said that all those who stay away from the BJP due to misunderstandings must be persuaded to return to their fold.

“I am responsibly saying that TMC will not even cross the 100-seat mark in the next state vote,” he told a BJP workers’ meeting in Shimurali in the Nadia district.

“Ask TMC to say how many seats are going to win,” he said.

Asking party workers to convince those who were staying away from the party due to a misunderstanding, Roy said: “This is not the time for ego. We have a big, strong fight ahead of us and we have to win as Amit Shah Ji wants at least 200 seats in Bengal to turn into Sonar Bangla and take TMC to the bottom as CPI-M. “Criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee He said that he didn’t sit with rich people before, but now he does just that.

She attacked the state government over energy rates in West Bengal, which she says are the highest in the country.

Roy, who was previously a prominent leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress, criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for embezzlement of funds awarded by the Center after Cyclone Amphan.

“In two phases, Modi delivered Rs 3,400 crore to the Bengal government for the people affected by Amphan. But poor people remained in the same situation, ”Roy reiterated.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengal later this week and will address two demonstrations on December 19 and 20, he added.