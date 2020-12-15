mamata-banerjee-challenges-the-bjp-to-impose-the-government-of-the-president-in-west-bengal

Opinion

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee challenged the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party to impose the rule of the president on the state before the assembly elections.

Banerjee added that only the state government led by the Trinamool Congress will be able to find a permanent political solution to the unfinished business in Darjeeling. “When they (BJP) try to scare me, I tell them why they don’t enforce the President’s Rule on the state and see what happens. Would be wonderful. My workload would be reduced and I could hold rallies and meetings and take all of your votes. ”

“In the parliamentary elections, TMC did not win a single North Bengal seat. What crime have we committed? What injustice have we committed? Did the BJP win all the seats? I may not get any seats in the Lok Sabha polls, but I want all of your blessings in the assembly elections, ”Banerjee said while speaking at a rally in Jalpaiguri on Monday. Banerjee also mocked AIMIM, saying the party is here to help the BJP.