LIVE Updates From Farmers’ Protest: Stir Enters Day 20, Stagnation Continues

Opinion

The ongoing farmer agitation against the Center’s three controversial farm laws went into effect on Tuesday, but there is still no indication that the two sides, the farm unions and the government, will reach common ground. On Monday, 40 agricultural union leaders observed a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm to “wake up the government,” while the Union’s agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, said the Center wants discussions on the laws agricultural are held “clause by clause”. However, the agricultural unions, which organized a peaceful Bharat Bandh last Tuesday against the laws, have repeatedly stressed that they want nothing less than a total repeal, the government has made it clear that it will not withdraw the laws.

Read also | Will resume talks, but with some horsemen: farmers unions

On Monday, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and workers from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also observed the fast in solidarity with protesting farmers. Meanwhile, Minister Tomar met with up to 10 farmers’ organizations from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana. The organizations, associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), extended their support for agricultural laws. In addition, Haryana Senior Deputy Minister Dushyant Chautala, an ally of the Center’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that both the Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and the Minister of Agriculture are “continually discussing the issue” , adding that the next round of discussions “will be held soon.” Five rounds of talks have been held so far, including on December 1, 3 and 5.

Follow all the updates live here:

‘Why should protests take place in the US, Canada and London?’: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Why should demonstrations take place in the United States, Canada and London in support of the protests taking place in India? Who is behind this? Some people want to carry out anti-India activities by misusing their (farmers) name. I ask farmers to stay tuned, ”says MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy.