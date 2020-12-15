India Top Headlines

Jharkhand uses the environment as a ruse to stop a coal mine auction: Center | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center on Monday accused the Jharkhand government of using the environment as a ruse to try to stop the auctioning of 41 coal mines, nine of which are located in the tribal state, for commercial exploitation and assured the Supreme Court that these do not fall into eco-sensitive areas.

A bank of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Attorney General KK Venugopal that since the Center said that the start of actual mining work in the auctioned coal mines would take at least one year, ” we will decide this matter before then. ” However, he reiterated his previous order that no trees be cut down before SC gave a decision on the lawsuit filed by the Jharkhand government.

The bank also issued a notice to the Center in a separate petition challenging the mining auctions, citing the Center’s own policy of declaring no-go zones in eco-sensitive areas and forests. However, the court clarified to the petitioner’s lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, that the petition may need to be heard separately.

Appearing for the Jharkhand government, lead attorney Fali S Nariman said that in the meantime, the court should set up an expert body made up of independent experts and environmentalists to verify whether the mines are located in eco-sensitive areas including corridors of elephants. Venugopal said the Jharkhand government allowed itself to fly kites as the mines were located outside of eco-sensitive areas and did not obstruct any elephant corridors.

Jharkhand Additional Advocate General Tapesh K Singh told the court that his January 8 order directing mine lease holders to compulsorily rewrite abandoned mines is not implemented. The CJI, which is the author of the sentence, took note of Singh’s allegations seriously and asked AG to respond.

Immediately after the January 8 order, the Union Ministry of the Environment established as a mandatory condition, among other things, the replenishment of mined areas, while granting green authorizations to mining projects. Mining companies will be required to carry out inspections in mined areas to make them suitable for the growth of flora and fauna once the mining activity is completed, as ordered by the ministry.

The CJI, while expressing concern about the reduction of grazing lands, had said on January 8: “The only solution may be to repopulate those mined areas. It is not disputed that restructuring technology is available in this country. the reason why the area that has been mined should not be restored so that grass and other vegetation, including trees, can grow in the mining area for the benefit of animals ”

Reference page