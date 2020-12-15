Jaishankar and the British Chancellor Hold Talks and Discuss Ways to Expand Cooperation | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday to expand cooperation in a variety of sectors including trade, defense, education, environment and health.Raab’s three-day visit to India from December 14-17 comes at a time when the UK is holding complex negotiations with the European Union to reach a post-Brexit trade deal.Post-Brexit, the UK has been looking to increase trade with leading economies like India. There have been fears that its separation from the European Union without a trade deal could severely cripple its financial markets and have long-term implications for its economy.

“EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomed his British counterpart, UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern are on the agenda,” tweeted Foreign Office spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

Both sides were also expected to focus on forging a 10-year roadmap to further strengthen bilateral ties overall.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministry said that Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership in the trade, defense, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid and post-Brexit context. .

The visit is also likely to pave the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s possible visit to India early next year.

The British Foreign Secretary will meet with the Minister for the Environment, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Raab will also travel to Bangalore, where he will meet with Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17.