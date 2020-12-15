‘Iron Man of India’: remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and many Indian leaders paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, remembered as the ‘iron man of India’, on his death anniversary Tuesday. Patel was a leader of the Congress party, a lawyer by profession, and as India’s Prime Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister, he is largely credited with unifying the princely states of India after independence from the British.

Here’s a look at his life and how India remembers him:

• Born in Nadiad, Gujarat on October 31, 1875, Patel finished his studies in his hometown in 1897, after which he decided to pursue a law course.

• He achieved significant success as a defense lawyer and his interest grew in the field and in 1910, he sailed for Great Britain to continue his studies as a lawyer.

• Upon completion of his studies in Great Britain, Patel returned to India in 1913 and continued to practice law in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he started in the then political system in 1917 as a sanitation commissioner.

• Patel was a prominent presence in all protests and satyagrahas against the British, during which his association with Mahatma Gandhi began to grow. Throughout his political career, Patel accepted the leadership and ways of Gandhi during the struggle for independence.

• Patel led many protests during the Swarajya peak or the self-government movement. He also presided over the 46th session of Congress in 1931.

• After independence, Patel received the interior ministry and also became the first deputy prime minister of India. His efforts to strengthen the Union by integrating multiple princely states small and large earned him the title of ‘Iron Man of India’ and for which he is remembered to this day.

• It also contributed greatly to restoring peace and order in regions that were devastated by communal violence and mass migration during the partition between India and Pakistan.

• His birthday on October 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day or Ekta Diwas to honor his contributions in the unification of India.

• To mark his importance during the struggle for independence and his contributions to independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.