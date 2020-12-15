India Top Headlines

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 95%, among the highest in the world; active cases below 3.4 lakh | India News

NEW DELHI: The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has fallen below 3.4 lakh, a mere 3.43 percent of total infections, complemented by an impressive recovery rate of more than 95 percent , which is among the highest in the world for countries with a large number of cases, the Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The new daily cases on Tuesday, 22,065, were also the lowest in more than five months. As many as 22,252 cases were reported on July 7, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries has exceeded 94 lakhs (94,22,636), bringing the national recovery rate to more than 95%, which is “one of the highest in the world for countries with a large number of cases” , stressed the ministry.

With a high number of patients recovering every day and the sustained drop in the death rate, the country’s steady downward trend in active cases continues, the ministry said.

There are 3,39,820 active cases of coronavirus infections as of Tuesday.

The slippage in active cases is complemented by an exponential increase in recoveries.

“The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 90,82,816. The national recovery rate has increased further to 95.12%,” the ministry said.

A total of 34,477 patients have recovered in a 24-hour period, of which 74.24 percent are concentrated in 10 states and UT, the ministry said in its data updated at 8 am Tuesday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of recoveries in a single day at 4,610, followed by 4,481 in Kerala and 2,980 in West Bengal.

The ministry said 73.52 percent of the new infections are from 10 states and UT. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of new cases daily with 2,949, followed by Kerala with 2,707 new cases.

A total of 354 cases of death have been reported within 24 hours. Ten states and UT represent 79.66% of these.

Maharashtra and Delhi reported the highest number of casualties with 60 new deaths each, followed by West Bengal with 43.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 99.06,165 with 22,065 infections reported in one day, while the death toll rose to 1.43,709 with 354 new deaths, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

